Brush fire burning near homes in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters are battling a brush fire currently burning close to homes in Jurupa Valley near the Santa Ana Riverbed.

The Clay Fire was first reported near Clay Street and Van Buren Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. and was quickly upgraded to a Third Alarm fire by Riverside County Fire Department crews arriving on scene.

Just after 5:30 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for residents living north of Jurupa Avenue, south of Pedley Road, east of Crest Avenue and west of Van Buren Boulevard in zone RIV-0182-B.

Evacuation orders and warnings can be seen here. A reception center has been established at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real.

It's unclear what sparked the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.