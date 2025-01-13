Watch CBS News
Brush fire burning near homes in Jurupa Valley

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are battling a brush fire currently burning close to homes in Jurupa Valley near the Santa Ana Riverbed. 

The Clay Fire was first reported near Clay Street and Van Buren Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. and was quickly upgraded to a Third Alarm fire by Riverside County Fire Department crews arriving on scene. 

Just after 5:30 p.m., an evacuation warning was issued for residents living north of Jurupa Avenue, south of Pedley Road, east of Crest Avenue and west of Van Buren Boulevard in zone RIV-0182-B. 

Evacuation orders and warnings can be seen here. A reception center has been established at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real. 

It's unclear what sparked the flames. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

