Second Alarm brush fire breaks out near Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale

Second Alarm brush fire breaks out near Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale

Second Alarm brush fire breaks out near Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale

A brush fire broke out near the Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department sent crews to the recreation area after the blaze sparked at about 3:55 p.m. and consumed about 5 acres.

The fire doubled to about 10 acres before crews got a handle on it. No one was injured during the fire and it did not threaten any buildings.

LA County Fire is trying to determine what caused the blaze.