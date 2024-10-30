Watch CBS News
Brisk Los Angeles temperatures continue through Halloween

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Paul Deanno’s 9 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Paul Deanno’s 9 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 03:09

If the Halloween costume includes tights, gloves, and extra layers, that would be a good thing as temperatures are forecasted to be brisk for this year's holiday. 

As below-average temperatures settle in for the week, there is no exception for Halloween. Thursday's temperatures are forecasted to be very similar to Wednesday's weather pattern, cool and dry.

On Halloween, Los Angeles is expected to see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday saw the coldest morning temperatures since mid-April. "The reason why, we have cold air spilling down from Canada," KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

A weekend storm system is expected to move in from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing a possibility of moderate to light showers this weekend.

"It's going to be chilly this weekend, cloudier this weekend, pretty unsettled with at least some rainfall," Deanno said. Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas are expected to reach a 65-degree high on Saturday.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

