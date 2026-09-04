BreeSky's Quesadillas food stand helps Orange County mom raise autism awareness

A mother is turning a weekend quesadilla stand into something much bigger: a growing business and a source of confidence for her teenage son, who has autism.

Every weekend, Bree Juan and her 15-year-old son, Skylar, make the drive from Orange County to Koreatown to set up their food stand at the corner of Third Street and Vermont.

People come from all over for BreeSky's Quesadillas. "His name is Skylar, I'm Bree, so together it's BreeSky's," Juan said. She said just last week they had diners from Texas, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Victorville.

"I think if it were not for social media or live-streaming, I probably wouldn't be where I am today," Juan said.

Because the people following BreeSky's online aren't just following the quesadillas, they're following her story, and Skylar's story.

Bree Juan and her 15-year-old son, Skylar at their BreeSky's Quesadillas food stand. CBS LA

Sharing his journey online has helped people see the person beyond the autism diagnosis.

"And a lot of parents message me with stories of being inspired by him starting college, by him talking to other people, by him making masa balls," Juan said. "Skylar is my world."

But that confidence didn't come easily. Juan says it was shattered after Skylar was bullied at school.

"Seeing my son go from like being a happy, bubbly kid to just shutting down broke me. And I was like, no, I gotta keep him going and push forward for him," Juan said.

She made the difficult decision to move him to a new school district, and she says the change helped him flourish.

Now, he's taking college classes, working with his mom and inspiring other families along the way.

For Juan, that's the real reason she shares their story, because the business was never about making money. She said it's about watching her son discover what he can do.

"I built this all for him so that he could have a good life and a good home," Juan said. "Autism has no limits. Like I say, Sky's the limit."

There's another part to her story, it's the act of kindness that made her go viral. At the end of each shift, she takes her extra quesadillas to MacArthur Park and gives them away.

"Cause there are people that tell me they have not eaten in a couple of days, and it's really sad to see," Juan said.

The business she built for her son has been a way for them to give back, a mom building a business and a son building his confidence. "It feels successful," Skylar said.