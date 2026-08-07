Boyle Heights residents concerned as squatters continue to take over pedestrian tunnel

For decades, a pedestrian tunnel in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights has been a safe passageway for school children. Now, concerns about its dangerous conditions could lead to its permanent closure.

Childcare provider Viviana Martinez Giron says that until recently, she used the tunnel on the corner of Soto and 7th streets to take kids in her care to and from Soto Street Elementary School. But in recent months, the tunnel became a common area for drug users.

"I know they are doing drugs there; we see them getting in and getting out," she said. "We used to use that before, and it was really safe. But now, like a couple months ago, they took over the tunnel."

Now, there's a lock on the gate, but that doesn't stop trespassers from going inside. A massive hole was cut in the chain-link fence, allowing an easy way to get in.

Martinez Giron says she's seen fires set inside and she's called 911 multiple times as of late.

LA City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado represents Boyle Heights and has introduced a motion to seal the tunnel permanently.

In a statement to CBS LA, she explained how sealing the tunnel isn't as simple as it sounds, and that ensuring that unhoused individuals have somewhere to go is a crucial step.

"A permanent closure requires an engineering evaluation, coordination among the relevant City departments, identification of funding, and approval through the City Council process," she said. "Councilmember Jurado's motion is intended to initiate that work while ensuring that unhoused residents in the area continue to be connected with outreach, housing, and supportive services."

But for residents like Martinez Giron, closing the tunnel isn't the ideal solution.

"For me, it would be better if they leave it open and resolve the problem," she said. "It's more safe for us to go with the kids under the tunnel [than to cross the street]."