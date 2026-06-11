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Northbound lanes of 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights closed after California Highway Patrol shooting

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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The California Highway Patrol shot a man who was allegedly armed with a hammer on the northbound 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights on Thursday morning.

The CHP said they received a call around 7:29 a.m. that there was a man on the freeway at Fourth Street.

An officer-involved shooting took place. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

All northbound lanes of the freeway will remain closed until further notice, the CHP said.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the man being loaded onto the back of an ambulance.

No officers were injured during the incident. 

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