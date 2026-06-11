Northbound lanes of 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights closed after California Highway Patrol shooting

The California Highway Patrol shot a man who was allegedly armed with a hammer on the northbound 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights on Thursday morning.

The CHP said they received a call around 7:29 a.m. that there was a man on the freeway at Fourth Street.

An officer-involved shooting took place. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

All northbound lanes of the freeway will remain closed until further notice, the CHP said.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the man being loaded onto the back of an ambulance.

No officers were injured during the incident.