Bouanga scores franchise-record 79th regular-season goal for LAFC in 2-2 tie with Earthquakes

Denis Bouanga scored his franchise-record 79th career regular-season goal for Los Angeles FC on Saturday night in a 2-2 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Reid Roberts scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time for San Jose (12-8-6), which is unbeaten in five straight.

Aaron Long was shown a straight red card in the 36th minute and LAFC (11-8-8) played a man down the rest of the way.

Son Heung-min added a goal and an assist and Hugo Lloris had seven saves for LAFC. Son has five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) in the past four games.

Bouanga, on the counter-attack, put away a first-touch shot, off a cross from Son that slipped between the legs of defender Dave Romney, to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Bouanga has scored a goal in back-to-back games and moved past Carlos Vela (78) on LAFC's regular-season goals list.

Son bent a low shot from 24 yards out past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Angus Gunn and inside the near post to open the scoring in the 34th minute.

Preston Judd put away a header off an entry played into the area by Timo Werner in the 70th for the Earthquakes. Gunn had one save.

Up next

LAFC: Play next Saturday at Dallas.

Earthquakes: Host Portland next Saturday.