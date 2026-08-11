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Body cameras show Rialto police saving a choking toddler

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez,
Lesley Marin
Lesley Marin
Lesley Marin joined the CBS2 Los Angeles news team as a general assignment reporter in November 2019. She also helps anchor CBS News Los Angeles on the weekends.
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Lesley Marin

/ CBS LA

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Body cameras captured the moments Rialto police officers rushed to save a choking 3-year-old child last week. 

The Rialto Police Department said the toddler's mother, Cecilia Rosas, was driving when she realized that her son, Matthias, was choking on his vomit and not breathing. 

"To me, he was dead," Rosas said. "It was awful."

Officers rushed to the 300 block of E. Foothill Boulevard after receiving the mother's 911 call for help. 

"I saw his hand dangling before I even got out of the car. My heart dropped," Officer Joshua Colorado said. 

Colorado and another officer, Juan Villasenor, immediately started doing anything they could to help the 3-year-old boy, utilizing a LifeVac airway clearance tool to evacuate the vomit. 

They successfully cleared the toddler's airway as the Rialto Fire Department arrived. 

Paramedics took the child, who is autistic and nonverbal, to a local hospital, where the child made a full recovery after further evaluation and treatment. 

"I thank God that I'm here talking to you and I'm holding my son today," mother Rosas said when they reunited with the officers. "I've been waiting for this moment and really give them a hug and thank them for what they did for my son that day."

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