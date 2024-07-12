Bluff Fire in Riverside County triggers evacuations warnings after quickly spreading

A small brush fire in Riverside County quickly grew over the past few hours, triggering evacuation warnings in the area as firefighters struggled to contain it Friday afternoon.

The Bluff Fire was reported around noon near Bluff Street and Mias Canyon Road in Banning before burning through 50 acres by 3 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

At 1:10 p.m., local fire authorities said the blaze moving rapidly as more firefighting crews and engines were sent to the area. Twenty minutes later, evacuation warnings were issued.

But about an hour later, firefighters appeared to get control of the wildfire. At 2:20 p.m., Cal Fire said they had stopped the forward spread of the blaze and it was reported to be 20% contained and 50 acres.

A searchable map showing the latest evacuation areas can be found here.

Meanwhile, a care and reception center has been set up at the Banning Senior Center, located at 769 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning. Local officials said large animals can be brought to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The #BluffFire, which initially spread rapidly and covered 20 acres, has now been contained with a total of 50 acres burned due to coordinated efforts with @SanBernardinoNF, @BLMFire @CALFIRERRU. Residents should follow all safety instructions from local authorities. pic.twitter.com/74BIkzm2iT — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 12, 2024