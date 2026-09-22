Southern California man arrested for allegedly killing his wife in 2006

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife 20 years ago in an idyllic mountain town, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies said they were called to a home in the 39000 block of Forest Road in Big Bear Lake back on Oct. 28, 2020, for reports of a suspicious discovery in the crawlspace of a home.

"Big Bear Station deputies and personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department responded to the location and discovered unidentified human remains in the crawlspace beneath the residence," the release said.

Despite homicide detectives taking over the case, they were unable to identify the victim and the manner of death was never determined. Deputies also said that DNA testing proved unsuccessful.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Cold Case Homicide Team assumed the investigation in 2023 and further investigation determined that the remains belonged to 29-year-old Jill Maiorca.

"Detectives learned Jill had been reported missing from Big Bear Lake in 2007," the release said. "Through continued investigation, detectives identified Jill's former husband, Jeff Maiorca, as a suspect in her murder."

Detectives said that evidence discovered during the investigation indicated that Jill Maiorca was murdered in November 2006 and her remains were hidden underneath the home without the homeowner's knowledge.

Deputies located and arrested Jeff Maiorca, now 53, on Monday, Sept. 21, in connection with his former wife's murder. He was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Big Bear Jail on suspicion of murder, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more about Jill Maiorca's disappearance or murder was urged to contact Detective Malcolm Page or Sergeant Justin Giles at 909-890-4916.