Beyoncé leads as top nominated artist for 65th annual Grammy Awards

Beyoncé leads all nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards with a total of nine nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.

With Tuesday morning's nominations announcement, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, are tied as the most-nominated artists in Grammy history, with 88 nods each.

Grammy nominations for Record of the Year have gone to "Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA, "Easy on Me" by Adele, "Break My Soul" by Beyoncé, "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige, "You and Me on the Rock" by Brandi Carlile with Lucius, "Woman" by Doja Cat, "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy, "The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar, "About Damn Time" by Lizzo and "As It Was" by Harry Styles.

Grammy nominations for Album of the Year have gone to "Voyage" by Abba, "30" by Adele, "Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny, "Renaissance" by Beyoncé, "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige, "In These Silent Day" by Brandi Carlile, "Music of the Spheres" by Coldplay, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar, "Special" by Lizzo and "Harry's House" by Harry Styles.

The nominations were announced during a live-stream event originating from the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Grammy winners Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper are expected to perform during the announcement, while also helping to unveil some of the nominees.

Grammy nominations for Song of the Year have gone to the writers behind GAYLE's "abcdefu," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," Harry Styles' "As it Was," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Adele's "Easy on Me," DJ Khaled's "God Did," Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" and Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That."

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

A pair of artists who did not hear their names called Tuesday morning are The Weeknd and Drake, who did not submit their work for Grammy consideration this year.

The Weeknd cut ties with the Grammys a year ago after he was snubbed for any nominations, despite having one of the top-selling albums and songs of the year. The dust-up led to an overhaul of the Grammy nominations process, with the Recording Academy doing away with secretive nominating committees and instead allowing its membership at large to vote on the honors.

The other top category at the Grammys, best new artist, appears to be a toss-up, but look for nominees to include performers such as Latto, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Mitski and Steve Lacy.