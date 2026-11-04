Beverly Hills PD uses drones to track motorcyclists after dangerous stunts

Dangerous motorcycle stunts are nothing new in Beverly Hills, but this time police had a front-row seat to the antics a trio of riders pulled last month.

In a video shared by the Beverly Hills Police Department, the riders are shown popping wheelies in the middle of a busy intersection while pedestrians cross the street and blocking traffic in a neighborhood before doing more tricks near La Cienega Boulevard.

Officers said it all unfolded at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.

"Right away, we have a real-time watch center, which employs people watching cameras, employs as drone," Police Chief Max Subin said.

Beverly Hills PD said that after the call came in, they used a drone to track down the group. The video shows officers catching up with them at a gas station where one of the riders was filling up. One suspect tried to run.

"Through our drone, we were able to track where he went, and we made an arrest there about a block away," Subin said.

Police arrested two motorcyclists and the driver of the vehicle following them within 20 minutes. Two suspects were 23 and 22 years old, while the third was a juvenile. They all face misdemeanor charges.

The chief said the wrong move was all it took for these stunts to turn deadly.

"We have drivers that drive in the city of Beverly Hills, see someone run a red light," Subin said. "Next thing you know, they swerve trying to miss them. They get involved in an accident. They could get hurt. They're popping up wheelies. They're blowing red lights."

The chief wants to make sure this arrest sends a message.

"It is absolutely not tolerated here in Beverly Hills, and you will be arrested," Subin said.

Police also impounded two vehicles, including an electric dirt bike.