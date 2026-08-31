19-year-old arrested after fight in Beverly Hills alley turns into deadly stabbing

A fight between two men in a Beverly Hills alley on Sunday night turned into a deadly stabbing, according to police.

It happened at around 11:40 p.m. in an alley in the 400 block of N. Palm Drive, just south of Beverly Boulevard, where officers said they were called for reports of an altercation, a news release from the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

Arriving officers found a man "suffering from a neck wound." He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the news release said. He has not yet been identified.

Police told CBS LA on Monday that one of the two men involved in the fight produced a knife and a stabbing occurred.

The other man, 19-year-old Conoray Lawantara, was also hospitalized for injuries sustained during the incident.

Late Monday, police said that they arrested Lawantara on suspicion of murder based on evidence detectives discovered during their investigation into what led up to the fight.

"His arraignment date will be determined at a later time ... as he remains in the hospital due to an injury," police said.

Police said they believe the incident is isolated and that there was no one else involved.

"Our detectives are conducting a thorough and diligent investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident," said a statement from Beverly Hills Chief of Police Max Subin.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact BHPD at 310-285-2125.