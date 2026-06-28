Man shot while sitting in car in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles police say

A man was hospitalized after he was allegedly shot while sitting in a car in Beverly Grove early Sunday, according to police.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Maryland Drive and S. La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA.

The victim told LAPD detectives that he was struck by gunshots while he was sitting in a vehicle in the area and that he then drove himself to a nearby hospital. At the latest, police said he was in stable condition.

There was no information immediately available on the alleged gunman or the motive in the incident.

LAPD officers did not provide further details as their investigation got underway on Sunday.