Benefits of staying dry in January

Dry January is a growing trend that has more people abstaining from booze, or greatly reducing their drinking for 31 days. Does it really make a difference? There are reports that say long-term, maybe not so much, but short-term, yes.

The American Heart Association reported that a 2022 national survey found that up to 35% of U.S. drinking-age adults quit drinking last January. Reported short-term benefits included weight loss, better sleep, healthier skin and for some, lower blood pressure.

Behavioral experts say other benefits of taking on the Dry January challenge is to detect potential addiction problems, or at least create a heightened awareness of one's relationship with alcohol and also just breaking bad habits.

Sharon Wilsnack, a professor in the department of psychiatry and behavior science at the University of North Dakota told the American Heart Association that if people take the challenge and can't complete it, "that's a signal that they may have a problem," especially if they're hiding their cheating from others, she said.

A few apps that monitor drinking habits and set goals, include Drink Less, Sunnyside and Reframe.

The American Heart Association provided the following benefits for zero, or reduced alcohol consumption, both short- and long-term.

· Improved quality of sleep and more energy

· Reduced insulin resistance

· Improved liver function

· Weight loss

· Improved mood and levels of concentration

· Healthier skin

· Lower blood pressure