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Bella Fire burns about 98 acres to the west of Lancaster, leading to evacuation warnings

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A brush fire to the west of Lancaster ignited on Wednesday morning, spurring a response from local firefighters and evacuation warnings.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze, dubbed the Bella Fire, at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of North 265th and Avenue B-8 in the small community of Neenach, about 30 miles northeast of Lancaster.

A second-alarm response was requested at 10:02 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m., the fire burned about 80 acres, according to Cal Fire. Forward progress was stopped by 10:58 a.m., according to LACFD.

An evacuation warning was issued for the following zone:

  • LAC-E002

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

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