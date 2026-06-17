Bella Fire burns about 98 acres to the west of Lancaster, leading to evacuation warnings

A brush fire to the west of Lancaster ignited on Wednesday morning, spurring a response from local firefighters and evacuation warnings.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze, dubbed the Bella Fire, at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of North 265th and Avenue B-8 in the small community of Neenach, about 30 miles northeast of Lancaster.

A second-alarm response was requested at 10:02 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m., the fire burned about 80 acres, according to Cal Fire. Forward progress was stopped by 10:58 a.m., according to LACFD.

An evacuation warning was issued for the following zone:

LAC-E002

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.