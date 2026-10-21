Bell Gardens HS student arrested for allegedly bringing gun on campus, causing school lockdown

A Bell Gardens High School student was arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly brought a gun on campus, causing an hours-long investigation and campus lockdown.

Police were called to the school on Agra Street just before 9:30 a.m. after learning that a student had a handgun, according to a news release from the Bell Gardens Police Department. Arriving officers detained and arrested a student whom they found in possession of the firearm, the release said.

"Officers confirmed there was no active shooter situation, no shots had been fired on campus, and no students or staff were injured," the release said. "This is an isolated incident, and there are no further known threats to the school or our community."

According to Montebello Unified School District officials, the school was placed on lockdown around the same time police were called.

"The measure was taken out of an abundance of caution," the MUSD statement said, noting that all students were released from campus early on Wednesday at noon.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and our school community will always be our highest priority," Bell Gardens HS Principal Hector Velasquez said.

The name of the student who was arrested was not immediately identified by police as their investigation continued.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective Sergeant E. Roberts at 562-806-7694 or eroberts@bgpd.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://www.lacrimestoppers.org or by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.