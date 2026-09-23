Bee & Co. skincare store in California facing new allegations of coercive sales tactics from customers with disabilities

A Southern California congressman is seeking answers after CBS California Investigates found that customers with disabilities and older adults said they were allegedly pressured into spending thousands of dollars at Bee & Co.'s mall-based skincare stores across the Southland.

Rep. Brad Sherman, whose congressional district includes the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park, said he plans to bring the allegations involving Bee & Co. to the attention of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"This is not what should be going on in our malls," Sherman said.

The investigation developed from an earlier story by CBS California Investigates about Victor Chisholm, a man with an intellectual disability who said he spent more than $50,000 during several visits to Bee & Co. last spring. Chisholm told CBS LA that he felt pressured into draining his savings account.

When asked whether he wanted to spend that amount, Chisholm responded: "Uh, no. I did not."

Bee & Co. is a skincare and wellness brand that offers natural products and in-store treatments.

Since that report was published, other customers have come forward with similar allegations.

Gabe Cota, who has a learning disability, said he spent more than $3,000 at Bee & Co. after being drawn into the store by a free sample and a compliment from a saleswoman.

"At that point, I was basically in their web, and I couldn't escape until they made a sale," Cota said.

Cota said he is slow to process information and that compliments about his appearance can make him feel vulnerable.

"Most of my life, I've never really felt attractive," he said. "Part of it is lack of self-confidence."

Cota said the same Bee & Co. salesperson who interacted with Chisholm also persuaded him to make purchases even after he said he did not want to.

He claims that when he returned to the store to get a facial he had already paid for. He says he locked his debit card to prevent himself from making another purchase but, according to Cota, the salesperson convinced him to send $300 through Zelle.

"It makes me angry, it makes me upset, and then it also makes me feel disillusioned because I'm the kind of person who has difficulty saying no to people," Cota said.

Chisholm and Cota both allege that the same salesperson flirted with them and used sales tactics that made them feel pressured to hand over their credit cards.

Bee & Co.'s parent company, Mazal Group, is based in Chatsworth. The company recently settled a class-action lawsuit brought by more than 100 customers who alleged unfair and deceptive practices at the company's skincare stores in Hawaii. The customers alleged nearly $1 million in losses.

Mazal has denied wrongdoing in connection with the allegations.

In a recent email to Chisholm's attorney, Fred Voigtmann, Bee & Co. attorney Efrat Levy said it was Chisholm who engaged in "harassing and inappropriate conduct." Levy also said Bee & Co. "denies any wrongdoing."

According to the email, the company offered to return Chisholm's money if he and his attorney removed disparaging comments and online reviews and send a letter to Westfield stating that Voigtmann "did not know what actually took place between Bee and Co. and its sales representatives and Mr. Chisholm."

Westfield, which operates the Topanga mall, said in an email that the "reported treatment of this customer is deeply troubling" and that it was "evaluating appropriate legal remedies."

Sherman said the allegations could create problems for the mall.

"This is a reputational risk, perhaps even a legal risk for the mall," he said.

Mazal is also connected to other Southern California skincare and beauty stores, including Bee & Co. locations at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks, the Shops at Santa Anita in Arcadia and Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Other affiliated businesses include Introstem locations at Del Amo and Glendale Galleria, Rachel's Best Soaps at the Brea Mall and The Soap Tree at Northridge Mall.

At The Soap Tree in Northridge, a CBS LA employee encountered a salesperson who had also been seen at the Bee & Co. location at Westfield Topanga. Chisholm identified the woman as a store manager and one of the employees he said pressured him into making purchases.

After repeated requests for comment from Mazal and Bee & Co. went unanswered, CBS LA consumer investigator Kristine Lazar approached employees at the stores in person.

When asked whether the company was taking advantage of people with disabilities, one salesperson declined to comment.

"I don't want to be in your video," the employee said. "Have a nice day."

The other salespeople quickly left the store and refused to answer any questions.

The allegations are not limited to Bee & Co.

In 2024, a Mazal-affiliated store called Lionesse at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks settled a lawsuit with a woman in her 70s who accused the business of elder abuse and deceptive sales practices.

Two women, both now in their 80s, also told the station they were pressured into buying expensive skincare products at Mazal-affiliated stores at the Shops at Santa Anita. Both took their cases to small claims court, where they reached settlements.

The mall declined to comment, saying the matter involved an "independently operated tenant."

Simon, which owns Del Amo Fashion Center, was also contacted repeatedly for comment but did not respond.

The allegations against the retailers have not been adjudicated in court, and the companies have denied wrongdoing in connection with the claims.

Chisolm's attorney has created a website where people can report their experiences with coercive skincare sales.

If you've had a similar experience at a business you'd like to share with CBS California Investigates, email Consumer Investigator Kristine Lazar at klazar@cbsnews.com.