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Bear and cub rescued from Southern California water tank after hikers discover family stuck

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Hikers discovered a black bear family stuck in a water tank near Claremont Wilderness Park's 5-Mile Loop Trail on Saturday, leading to a dramatic rescue operation.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, it received reports shortly after noon that a sow and her two cubs were trapped inside the tank after a group of hikers heard "howling."

By the time a CDFW crew arrived, one of the cubs escaped the tank on its own and fled to a nearby tree.

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Hikers discovered a black bear family stuck in a water tank near Claremont Wilderness Park's 5-Mile Loop Trail on Saturday, leading to a dramatic rescue operation. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Along with the La Verne Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department, CDFW crews cut a hole at the top of the tank and placed a ladder for the sow and cub to exit. 

All three animals are safe, the CDFW said.

The tank is now being secured, according to authorities, to avoid similar situations in the future.

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