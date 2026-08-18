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Nearly $30k in LEGO sets stolen from train found in San Bernardino County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Nearly $30,000 in stolen LEGO sets that were allegedly taken from a cargo train were located in San Bernardino County on Monday. 

Exact details regarding the discovery were not released, but in a social media post, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said that a deputy located an abandoned van with "several large boxes inside" in Barstow. 

According to the post, the deputy contacted BNSF Railway Police because of a string of recent train burglaries in the area. 

"BNSF Police confirmed the boxes were connected to a recent boxcar burglary and took possession of the recovered property," the post said. "Inside the van were 123 boxes of McLaren F1 LEGO sets, valued at approximately $230 each, for a total estimated value of $28,290."

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One of the 123 boxes of McLaren F1 LEGO sets located in an abandoned vehicle in Barstow. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

No information was immediately available on a suspect in the ongoing investigation. No arrests have yet been reported.

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