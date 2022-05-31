Watch CBS News
Local News

Mater Dei High School closes campus after credible threat

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 AM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 AM Edition) 01:32

Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat.

Mater Dei High School campus
Santa Ana, CA - December 02: An aerial view of Mater Dei High School campus and sports fields on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Santa Ana, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

"We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."

Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. 

The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school.

"We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 3:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.