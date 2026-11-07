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Driver crashes at 100 mph in Baldwin Park during police pursuit, leaving 3 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A driver, who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, crashed while driving at high speeds on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park early Saturday during a police pursuit, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began at about 4:10 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway as a possible DUI driver was traveling at high speeds. The driver failed to pull over for the officers.

Just 2 minutes later, the driver attempted to exit the freeway at the Francisquito exit, but hit a concrete barrier going 100 miles per hour, the CHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has yet to be released publicly.

A total of three passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to a local hospital, where two were pronounced dead. They have also yet to be identified.

No injuries to any officers were reported. No additional details were immediately made available.

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