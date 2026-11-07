Driver crashes at 100 mph in Baldwin Park during police pursuit, leaving 3 dead

A driver, who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, crashed while driving at high speeds on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park early Saturday during a police pursuit, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began at about 4:10 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway as a possible DUI driver was traveling at high speeds. The driver failed to pull over for the officers.

Just 2 minutes later, the driver attempted to exit the freeway at the Francisquito exit, but hit a concrete barrier going 100 miles per hour, the CHP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has yet to be released publicly.

A total of three passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to a local hospital, where two were pronounced dead. They have also yet to be identified.

No injuries to any officers were reported. No additional details were immediately made available.