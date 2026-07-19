1 found dead after 3rd-Alarm fire at Baldwin Park condo complex, LA County firefighters say

One person was killed and dozens of others were displaced after a third-alarm fire broke out at a condominium complex in Baldwin Park on Sunday night, according to Los Angeles County firefighters.

The blaze was reported at around 8:10 p.m. in the 12800 block of Ramona Boulevard, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. After about an hour, firefighters called for a third alarm due to the intensifying flames, which forced firefighters to switch into defensive mode and battle the fire from above and outside.

Firefighters said that one person was pulled from the fire and pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Firefighters battling a large fire at a condominium complex in Baldwin Park on Sunday, July 19, 2026. CBS LA

Approximately 60 residents of the condo complex were displaced by the fire, LACoFD officials said.

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.