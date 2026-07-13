Man dies in Baldwin Hills after getting trapped under tractor in dirt lot

A man has died after a tractor crashed in a Baldwin Hills lot, leaving him trapped underneath, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a man was operating a tractor when it rolled, trapping him underneath around 10:40 a.m. on 3751 West Santa Rosalia Drive.

A heavy equipment operator was able to remove the tractor, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's yet to be identified publicly.

Aerial images from the scene showed investigators examining the tractor in the middle of what appeared to be a dirt lot.

No additional details, including how the crash occurred, were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.