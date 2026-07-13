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Man dies in Baldwin Hills after getting trapped under tractor in dirt lot

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man has died after a tractor crashed in a Baldwin Hills lot, leaving him trapped underneath, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a man was operating a tractor when it rolled, trapping him underneath around 10:40 a.m. on 3751 West Santa Rosalia Drive.

A heavy equipment operator was able to remove the tractor, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's yet to be identified publicly.

Aerial images from the scene showed investigators examining the tractor in the middle of what appeared to be a dirt lot.

No additional details, including how the crash occurred, were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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