Back-to-school deals can be found through trade-in programs at large retailers

Parents are expected to spend more than $400 per child on back-to-school clothes and shoes this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

For many working families, that figure is likely out of reach. But there are ways to save money, simply by turning in the clothes you no longer wear.

Parents should consider taking advantage of trade-in programs offered by several large retailers. Among the retailers offering a discount is H&M, which has a textile recycling program. It allows shoppers to bring in any item of used clothing as long as it's in good condition.

"It doesn't have to be H&M brand, it could be any brand," says consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.

Among the retailers offering a discount is H&M, which has a textile recycling program CBS LA

That includes children's, women's, and men's clothing, as long as it is in decent condition. In exchange, H&M will give you a 15% off coupon to use in store or online.

"What I would personally do is to maximize the discount, make sure that I buy multiple things in one trip so that I get a bigger bang for my buck," Woroch said.

American Eagle offers a similar trade-in program. Customers can drop off worn-in clothing or even shoes, and you get a code for $5 off.

At J. Crew, customers can drop off any item of swimwear, any brand, and get a $5 credit per item, up to four items at a time.

Madewell will take your old denim, regardless of the brand or how old they are. The retailer will give you a $20 credit.

Lululemon will give you a gift card, up to $25, in exchange for gently used women's and men's clothing.

Athleta has a deal as well, but it is a little different. The athleisure company partnered with ThredUp, a clothing resale website. Customers mail in any brand of used clothing.

"They will sell the items, giving you credit, which you can then redeem directly at Athleta, either in-store or online. And this is a great way to turn the old clothing, old brands you have, into deals on new purchases," Woroch says.

Pac Sun also has a pre-loved program with ThredUp. And Levi's allows you to trade in used denim in exchange for a gift card. The amount depends on how much the store thinks your old denim is worth.

There are also trade-in deals for electronics: Apple, Walmart, GameStop, and Best Buy all have buyback programs, and they accept a wide variety of electronics, including phones, smartwatches, and video games.