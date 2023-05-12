Average gas prices in LA, Orange counties drop

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped a half-cent Friday to $4.847, and day after it was unchanged.

The average price is 2.5 cents less than one week ago, 9.1 cents less than one month ago and $1.05 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.647 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price decreased four-tenths of a cent to $4.799. It is 1.7 cents less than one week ago, 11.8 cents less than one month ago and $1.043 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.66 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.542, one day after it increased eight-tenths of a cent. The national average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 7.9 cents lower than one month ago and 87.6 cents less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.48 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.