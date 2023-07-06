Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities seek help of public locating missing teenage girl, dog

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in locating a missing 13-year-old girl and her dog.

screen-shot-2023-07-06-at-2-51-42-pm.png

Heavan Lyann Dominguez was last seen just after midnight Thursday morning in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue in East Los Angeles.

The teen was described as being 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has straight blue hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white beanie, black shirt, blue jeans, black Converse shoes and a black backpack. Heavan was accompanied by a small brown dog.

Her family reported that the teen suffers from depression, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was encouraged to contact the East Los Angeles Detective Bureau at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 2:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.