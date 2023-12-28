Authorities searching for "armed and dangerous" Lancaster murder suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a murder in Lancaster in October who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Crisanthony Zavala-Guerrero. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The initial incident happened back on Oct. 29, when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 44800 block of Fig Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. in response to a shots fired call, according to a statement from the department.

Upon their arrival, they found 29-year-old Michael Carrillo suffering from a gunshot to the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Deputies have not yet released further information on the shooting, including a motive.

On Thursday, they identified 21-year-old Crisanthony Zavala-Guerrero as the suspect. He is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

They are considering him armed and dangerous and warn the public to avoid making contact.

If anyone has any further information, they're urged to alert homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.