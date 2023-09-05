Authorities respond to suspect barricaded in a City of Industry car wash

City of Industry deputies and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel are working to get a man barricaded in an Express Car Wash, behind its entryway metal rolling gate, out and in custody.

Authorities responded around 7:04 a.m. to the car wash on the 15500 block of Valley Boulevard, City of Industry.

Around 9:45 a.m., the intersection at Hacienda Boulevard and Valley Boulevard remained blocked off as law enforcement responded to the reportedly armed suspect, seen through the gate shirtless, wearing shorts and drinking something.

City of Industry sheriff deputies and SWAT respond to a barricaded suspect, inside a car wash KCAL News

No further details are available at this time, as it is an active situation.