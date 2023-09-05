Watch CBS News
Local

Authorities respond to suspect barricaded in a City of Industry car wash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

City of Industry deputies and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel are working to get a man barricaded in an Express Car Wash, behind its entryway metal rolling gate, out and in custody.

Authorities responded around 7:04 a.m. to the car wash on the 15500 block of Valley Boulevard, City of Industry.

Around 9:45 a.m., the intersection at Hacienda Boulevard and Valley Boulevard remained blocked off as law enforcement responded to the reportedly armed suspect, seen through the gate shirtless, wearing shorts and drinking something.

barricaded-car-wash-suspect.jpg
City of Industry sheriff deputies and SWAT respond to a barricaded suspect, inside a car wash KCAL News

No further details are available at this time, as it is an active situation. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.