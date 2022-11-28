Authorities kill suspect connected to triple homicide in Riverside after shootout

Suspect connected to triple homicide in Riverside gunned down by deputies

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has killed the suspect connected to a gruesome triple homicide in Riverside after he opened fire on a SWAT team during a pursuit.

According to authorities, on Nov. 26, deputies spotted 28-year-old Austin Edwards driving a red Kia Soul south on Highway 247. Aircraft tracked Edwards until SWAT units could get in place. The planes followed Edwards onto Highway 62 and ultimately Kelso Cima Road before the deputies could get in position.

However, when the team intercepted the vehicle Edwards continued to drive away, shooting at deputies as he tried to get away.

Austin Edwards, 28, was accused of murdering three family members in Riverside. Riverside PD

He lost control of the vehicle when he drove off the road. Shortly after the crash, Edwards exited the car and pointed his gun toward a Sheriff's helicopter.

Deputies shot Edwards and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Edwards was accused in the murder of 69-year-old Mary Winek, 65-year-old Sharie Winek and 38-year-old Brooke Winek. He was also accused of kidnapping a teenage girl after murdering the three people.

"Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones during this time of tremendous grief, as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders," stated Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez.

The girl was not harmed during the pursuit. She is currently in protective custody.

According to the Riverside Police Department, Edwards was involved in a "catfishing" scheme, where he developed a relationship with the teenager. Officers believed he obtained the teen's personal information and traveled from Virginia to Riverside.

"This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children," said Gonzalez. "If you've already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them."

They believe he parked his car in a neighbor's driveway and walked into the teen's home before murdering her grandfather, grandmother and mother.

Detectives said Edwards worked for the Virginia State Police for over a year until four days before the triple homicide. After his time with the state police, Edwards began working with the Washington County Sheriff's Department in Virginia.