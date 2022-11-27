Vigil held for family of three killed in Riverside

A vigil was held Friday night for a mother, father, and daughter killed in what investigators are calling a triple homicide.

Relatives said the victims are Mark Winek, 69, his wife, Sharie 65, and their daughter, Brooke, 38. Dozens of people showed up to offer condolences.

"I've known them for 22 years," said Bonnie Davis, a neighbor. "They're just loving and this is just terrible. I just can't imagine."

Police responded to the 11200 block of Price Court in Riverside around 11 a.m Friday after multiple calls reporting suspicious circumstances and a house on fire.

Neighbors said they heard a man and a woman arguing in front of a home, then a short time later reportedly saw smoke coming from the house.

"I could see the flames were six feet high inside the garage," said Rick Beavers, a neighbor.

By the time firefighters made it on scene the three people were already dead, discovered in the front of the home.

Investigators are not saying how the people died, but said it was obvious the victims had passed away before the fire was set. Officers are investigating it as a homicide.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies shot and killed a man in the Mojave National Preserve who made a get-away from that house just after setting the fire.

The motive of the killings is unclear at this time.