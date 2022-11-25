Watch CBS News
3 bodies found at Riverside house fire; homicide investigation underway

By CBSLA Staff

Riverside Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide after three people were found dead inside a home in the city's La Sierra area. 

Police were responding to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 11200 block of Price Court around 11 a.m while at the same time calls came in reporting a house on fire on the same street.  

No further details are available.

November 25, 2022

