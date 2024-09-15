Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Lynwood early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Oak Street at around 5:45 a.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived to find a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened several hours before her body was discovered.

No information was provided on the victim's identity, a motive or the suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.