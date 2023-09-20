Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate Mt. SAC community college stabbing

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities are investigating a stabbing on the Mt. San Antonio College campus that took place late Wednesday morning.

SKYCAL's afternoon footage showed yellow tape blocking off the front of 26-B building's main quad entrance and on the second floor of the three-story U-shaped building, a bloodied area could be seen with a discarded backpack and papers strewn on the ground.

A person was stabbed around 11:35 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital.

The victim's condition is not known at this time, and it's not clear if the suspect and the victim were students. Both were described as males.

mt-sac-stabbing-2.jpg
Campus police responded to the area on the Mt SAC campus where a stabbing occurred. KCAL News
First published on September 20, 2023 / 1:04 PM

