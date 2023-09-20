Authorities investigate Mt. SAC community college stabbing

Authorities are investigating a stabbing on the Mt. San Antonio College campus that took place late Wednesday morning.

SKYCAL's afternoon footage showed yellow tape blocking off the front of 26-B building's main quad entrance and on the second floor of the three-story U-shaped building, a bloodied area could be seen with a discarded backpack and papers strewn on the ground.

A person was stabbed around 11:35 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody. Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital.

The victim's condition is not known at this time, and it's not clear if the suspect and the victim were students. Both were described as males.

Campus police responded to the area on the Mt SAC campus where a stabbing occurred. KCAL News