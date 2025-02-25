Authorities investigate 2 deadly shootings on the same block in South Los Angeles

Homicide detectives are investigating two deadly shootings in South Los Angeles that took place on the same block within 24 hours of each other.

Deputies from the South LA Sheriff's Station responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 87th Street around 9:29 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by first responders to a local hospital where she later died.

The sheriff's department said a man was also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man was last seen behind the location fleeing on foot, deputies said.

The night before deputies responded to the same block around 8 p.m. for a shooting. A man was declared dead at the scene by authorities.

Investigators are unclear if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.