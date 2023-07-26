Authorities investigate deadly shooting outside gas station in Long Beach

Detectives are investigating a homicide outside a gas station in Long Beach after a man, who was possibly an employee, was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Long Beach Police and Fire paramedics received a 911 call from a woman shortly before 10 p.m. saying that a male was shot at 6944 Atlantic Avenue at the Valero Gas Station.

The caller, who neighbors said was an employee at the gas station, began CPR on the victim until the arrival of paramedics.

The victim was taken to Long Beach Memorial in grave condition where he later passed away from his injuries.

Steven Lucero, a local man who is experiencing homelessness and lives in his car on Atlantic Avenue, heard the shots and was on the scene when police arrived.

"I saw the car take off after hearing about five or six gun shots," said Lucero, who believes he knew the man shot and killed.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no other information about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting was given.

The scene remains under investigation.