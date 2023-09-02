Authorities announce more than a dozen arrests for retail theft in Los Angeles County

Authorities have announced an array of arrests related to retail thefts that have plagued Los Angeles County in recent months.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, nearly a dozen people were arrested over the last week of August, after the department's Commercial Crimes Division formed an Organized Retail Crime Task Force in an attempt to resolve the "increase in 'Flash-Rob' method retail crime incidents conducted by multiple suspects targeting various retail establishments."

Between the task force's launch and Aug. 27, LAPD officers have reported 11 arrests. They've filed:

15 counts of robbery,

2 counts of burglary,

11 counts of grand theft,

3 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime,

4 counts of organized retail theft,

2 counts of carjacking,

5 counts of vandalism,

1 count of possession of ammunition, and

1 count of hit-and-run.

Since Aug. 27, officers also report four additional arrests for robbery and conspiracy suspects connected to a number of "flash mob" style robberies at retailers in LA County.

Additionally on Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that four men were charged for a string of organized retail thefts at Ross Dress for Less stores in August.

"This type of criminal activity places an enormous burden on our local businesses and is an assault against our entire community," Gascón said. "My office will not tolerate this blatant disregard for the law and the negative impact it has on our economy and neighborhoods."

Valentino Skinner, 22, Marquis Marshall, 31, Isaiah Tobias, 32, and Avery Tywann, 43, all face one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and two counts of second degree robbery.

Skinner and Marshall also face two counts of grand theft, while Marshall and Tobias' charges include special allegations of one or more serious or violent felony convictions, according to Gascón's office.

All four have pleaded not guilty to the charges at different arraignments this last week.

The charges stem from a pair of incidents at Ross Dress for Less stores in late-August.

On Aug. 25, Skinner and Marshall are said to have entered the store in the 8900 block of Venice Boulevard, where they allegedly began taking merchandise in front of store employees before fleeing from the scene.

Three days later, on Aug. 28, Skinner, Marshall and Tobias entered the store in the 10800 block of Jefferson Boulevard in Culver City, where they again began to steal product without paying, while Avery waited in the getaway car.

Following the incidents, investigators say that the group drove to Alvarado Street and 8th Street, a known area for the resale of stolen items.

Anyone with more information on the incidents, or who has more information on retail crimes is asked to contact investigators at (818) 374-9420.