Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler lead Lakers past Clippers 125-117 for 2nd win to start season

Austin Reaves had 28 points and nine assists, Walker Kessler added 22 points and six blocked shots, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-117 on Friday night for their second win to start the season.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points and committed a career-high 11 turnovers on a rough night for last season's NBA scoring leader. The Lakers' healthy second-half lead dwindled to six points down the stretch, but Reaves and Kessler made big players to seal the Lakers' ninth win in the last 13 meetings with their crosstown rivals.

Darius Garland had 26 points and six assists on another encouraging night for the Clippers, who routed Sacramento in the opener of their rebuilding season.

Brook Lopez, their 38-year-old backup center, scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half for the Clips, who couldn't overcome 26 turnovers.

Rui Hachimura had 16 points and six rebounds in his first trip back up the I-110 freeway to face the Lakers, his team for the previous 3 1/2 seasons.

Kessler has begun his first season with the Lakers by scoring at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his five NBA seasons.

The 7-foot-2 center missed his first shot in a Lakers uniform on the opening possession against the Clippers, short-arming a layup attempt after he went 12 for 12 in his stellar debut against Golden State.

Kessler then proceeded to make his next eight shots. He finished with eight rebounds.

The Lakers had six players with at least 13 points, including 14 from newcomer Ziaire Williams.

Up next

Clippers: At Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Lakers: At Utah on Sunday.