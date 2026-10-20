Atwater Village coyote who attacked child was euthanized, officials confirm

DNA testing has confirmed that the coyote captured in Atwater Village and euthanized last week is the same animal that attacked a young child, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

The department said the coyote was involved in an incident with a 16-month-old near the 3300 block of Glenhurst Avenue on Friday. Later that evening, it was located and killed.

The child was treated and subsequently released from a local hospital, officials said.

In August, a coyote nicknamed "Wiley" roamed around Atwater Village and was sometimes seen chasing children. Neighbors raised concern over the animal's behavior, and it was speculated that someone in the area could've been feeding it.

"We've run into the coyote maybe a few times a week. Every time we go walking," said Libby Stankaitis, who lives in the neighborhood.

CDFW said it's illegal to feed wildlife and urged residents to secure spaces and remove items that could attract coyotes.

Other residents say they wish there was a more humane way to take care of the wildlife in the area.

"I think coyotes are doing great in the urban area, and I think it's sad that we're putting them down," said Jacob Wollner.

It's not yet clear if the coyote that was euthanized was Wiley.