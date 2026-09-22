Athletics rally with 2 homers in 8th to complete comeback in 9-7 win over Angels

Carlos Cortes and Zack Gelof each hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Athletics rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Cortes launched a drive to right-center off Sam Bachman (1-3) to give the A's a 7-6 lead, and Gelof cemented the comeback from a 6-0 deficit they faced just two innings before.

Cortes came off the bench as a pinch hitter in the seventh and finished 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs. He also scored twice.

Hogan Harris allowed a run in the ninth but earned his 16th save by striking out pinch-hitter Oswald Peraza with two runners aboard.

Luis Medina (6-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win as the Athletics clinched the season series with one game remaining between the bottom two teams in the AL West.

Up next

Walbert Urena (9-10, 2.74 ERA) takes the mound for the Halos against the A's Jeffrey Springs (4-14, 6.18 ERA).