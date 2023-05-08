Watch CBS News
At least one killed in downtown LA crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

At least one person was fatally injured in a vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

the crash happened at the Grand Avenue on-ramp to the northbound 101 Freeway around 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on the age or gender of the deceased. The person's name will be withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 5:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

