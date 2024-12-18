Watch CBS News
Arson investigators look into series of fires in the Sherman Oaks area

By Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Arson investigators are looking into a series of fires in the Sherman Oaks area that happened overnight. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they are investigating three fires that occurred within miles of each other.

Arson investigators from the Los Angeles Fire Department are looking into a series of fires in the Sherman Oaks area.  RMG

Firefighters received a call at 10:32 p.m. about a fire at an apartment complex at 4721 N. Kester Ave. When they arrived, they extinguished multiple vehicles inside a carport, according to LAFD.

Two apartment units sustained broken windows and the Department of Water and Power was notified of the damage to electrical panels. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Another fire was reported Tuesday night at 15201 Ventura Blvd. and a third was reported early Wednesday morning at 4648 Columbus Ave.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires and if they are connected. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

