Arrest made in hit-and-run that left South LA pastor dead on Christmas Eve

Police on Thursday announced that they had made an arrest in a hit-and-run that occurred in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, leaving a beloved foster mother and local pastor dead.

Carlos Mayor, 55, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being the driver who struck 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, as she was leaving a women's shelter she had just dropped holiday gifts at.

The incident occurred at Broadway and 88th street, in front of three of her foster children, according to family members.

Mayor was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, but is said to have been released on $50,000 bond later Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Outraged family members joined authorities during a press conference on Thursday.

"For a week and a half, you lived your life, and for you to live close by, to see my mother's face on a wall, to see candles, to see us out there, you did not care," said Newman-Townsend's daughter, Callie Harvey.

A $50k reward was previously offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest or identification.