Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near South LA

By Danielle Radin

CBS Los Angeles

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area, near South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The incident is being considered a hit-and-run. 

According to Officer Matthew Cruz, it happened around 3:27 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the scene, with a canopy requested, Cruz said.

There is no description of the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on December 24, 2022 / 4:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

