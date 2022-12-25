Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near South LA

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near South LA

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver near South LA

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle at Broadway and 88th Street in the Broadway-Manchester area, near South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The incident is being considered a hit-and-run.

According to Officer Matthew Cruz, it happened around 3:27 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the scene, with a canopy requested, Cruz said.

There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)