$50k reward offered for info on hit-and-run driver that killed South LA woman over weekend

A reward is being offered for any information on a hit-and-run driver that killed a South Los Angeles woman beloved by many, as she was delivering gifts to a shelter on Christmas Eve.

Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was a beloved community member known to many as a minister, activist and foster mother to 10 different children.

She was near the area of South Broadway and 88th Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a hit-and-run driver struck her as she walked back to her vehicle just after delivering a slew of presents to those in need.

As they search for the driver of the blue, mid-sized sedan that left her lying in the street, authorities are now offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of receiving information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

According to her brother, Dewayne Newman, Trina was with three of her foster children at the tie of the incident.

"She had three children in the car with her that witnessed this and I know they need some closure," he said. "I know they need some help."

Investigators returned to the scene of the collision Monday to search for additional evidence, including surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

Dewayne is hoping that the potential footage will shed some light on the person who left his sister to die the day before Christmas.

"If you have any kind of compassion in your heart, if you have any kind of mercy, any sympathy, any humanity, please help us and just turn yourself in."

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD at (213) 833-3746.