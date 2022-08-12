Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old in Garden Grove

Authorities arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove on Thursday.

The original scene unfolded at around 12:05 p.m. near the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue when a black Subaru Impreza struck a 77-year-old man.

According to Garden Grove Police Department, the driver of the Subaru, who has since been identified as 26-year-old Stanton resident George Wahb, fled from the scene without stopping to aid the person.

First responders found the 77-year-old man lying in the street suffering from life-threatening injuries. After being rushed to a hospital the man was pronounced dead.

Officers located Wahb in Stanton where he was arrested and booked on felony hit-and-run charges.