Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old in Garden Grove

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Garden Grove on Thursday. 

The original scene unfolded at around 12:05 p.m. near the 9500 block of Lampson Avenue when a black Subaru Impreza struck a 77-year-old man.

According to Garden Grove Police Department, the driver of the Subaru, who has since been identified as 26-year-old Stanton resident George Wahb, fled from the scene without stopping to aid the person. 

First responders found the 77-year-old man lying in the street suffering from life-threatening injuries. After being rushed to a hospital the man was pronounced dead. 

Officers located Wahb in Stanton where he was arrested and booked on felony hit-and-run charges. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 4:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

