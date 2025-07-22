Arrest made after shooting on 60 Freeway in Pomona

One person was arrested in connection with a shooting on the 60 Freeway in Pomona on Monday night.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on the Garey Avenue off-ramp of eastbound freeway lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

They say that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, which required hospitalization. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police said that they took one person into custody in connection with the shooting, though they did not provide details or identify the suspect.

The moments leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

A SigAlert was issued for eastbound lanes where the shooting took place, but all lanes have since reopened.

No further information was provided.