Three arrested for strong-arm robbery on Beverly Hills street

Three suspects were arrested for assaulting and robbing a man on a street in Beverly Hills Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

According to Beverly Hills police, the victim was attacked and robbed as he was walking.

Personal items were taken and the victim suffered minor injuries. The exact details of the robbery were not confirmed.

Three men were later arrested in the city of Los Angeles, police said. It's unclear how they were located or identified. Their names were not immediately released.

Beverly Hills police report that the city has seen a rise in violent crimes over the past three years. The city has installed more than 2,000 surveillance cameras in an effort to curb the crime spike.