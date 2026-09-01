Armed suspect runs into Winnetka storm drain while running from police

A possibly armed suspect ran into a storm drain in San Fernando while he was trying to get away from police officers.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the officers believed the suspect was armed with a gun and barricaded himself in the storm drain at Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue in Winnetka. The officers said they deployed a SWAT team to apprehend the suspect.

LAPD was seen escorting a man in handcuffs away from the scene at about 10 p.m.