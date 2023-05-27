Armed suspect arrested following foot pursuit with police in South LA

An armed suspect who led police on a brief foot pursuit in South Los Angeles late Friday evening was arrested after officers opened fire.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, officers with the 77th Area Gang Enforcement Detail were patrolling the area near 76th Place and Wadsworth Avenue at around 10:10 p.m., when they saw a man in his 30s who was allegedly armed with a handgun.

As they attempted to stop him, the suspect took off on foot, leading them to pursue.

At some point during the pursuit, officers report having fired shots on the suspect, though none of them struck him.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, was taken into custody a short distance later at Central Avenue and 76th Place. They also recovered the suspect's gun.

There was no further information provided by police.